The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Keith R. Varney, 41, of Greenville was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Austin A. Hunnicutt, 21, of the 600 block of Fargo Street, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Randall E. Johnson, 58, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with theft of mail matter.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with second-degree robbery.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Chauncy W. Martin, 38, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Torie D. Taylor, 25, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
