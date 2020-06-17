The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kaylee Gilmore, 18, the 800 block of Isaac Shelby Drive was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A scooter worth $699 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue.
• A PlayStation 4, two hoverboards and a watch worth $800 were reported stolen May 26 from a Rental Storage Facility in the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• A Ford Focus worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday from home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• Four fishing rods, two fishing nets, a tackle box and tackle and a boat battery were reported stolen Monday from a rental storage facility in the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• Cash worth $807 was reported Thursday from Dollar General Store, 1653 East Parrish Ave.
• Kristina Day, 26, of the 1600 block of Pearl Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Two juveniles were charged June 10 with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Two juveniles were charged June 10 with third-degree burglary.
• Clothes and shoes worth $515 were reported stolen Friday from Academy Sports, 3051 Highland Point Drive.
• A Toyota Tacoma worth $1,200 was reported stolen Friday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 West Second St.
• Prescription drugs worth $20 were reported stolen Thursday from the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Boarman Drive.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at Hardees, 2805 West Parrish Avenue.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1500 block of Leitchfield Road.
• An all-terrain vehicle worth $900 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2600 block of Old Hartford Road.
• A smart phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from Quality Inn, 3136 West Second St.
• A suspicious fire was reported Saturday at a home in the 2200 block of East 18th Street. The home’s walls and floor sustained $1,000 in damage in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
• A chop saw worth $160 was reported stolen Saturday from a non-attached garage in the 600 block of West 12th Street.
• A swinging bench worth $120 was reported stolen Saturday from Community Alternatives of Kentucky, 1300 West Ninth St.
• Tools, yard equipment and a lock worth $710 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
• An undetermined number of items worth $100 were reported stolen Saturday during a strong arm robbery at Walmart, 5031 Frederica Street.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 200 block of Heartwood Court.
Vehicle accidents
• A bicycle ridden by Eric B. Reardon, 27, of the 600 block of Carlton Drive crashed into the side of a moving vehicle at 8:34 p.m. Thursday on West Parrish Avenue near Frederica Street. Reardon was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Robert E. Bates, 84, of the 1900 block of Standish Place struck a hole at a work site at 11:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Lewis Lane. Bates was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James R. Smith Jr., 57, of the 7200 block of Donald Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A shotgun and a handgun were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 11100 block of U.S. 431. Reports say the firearms had been left outside when they were taken.
• A burglary was reported Monday in the 7100 block of Lamplite Circle. Reports say the home was broken into and someone attempted to steal a vehicle from the property.
• Richard L. Boarman, 44, of Utica, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Darrell L. Crowe, 55, of the 3600 block of South Hampton Road was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Dorothy M. Benson, 56, of the 2800 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• An undisclosed number of items were reported stolen Saturday from Consumer Mall, 2930 Kentucky 144.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 900 block of Shelby Drive.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Friday from a garage in the 2800 block of Glenncrest Drive.
• A Honda Civic sustained vandalism damage Friday while parked in the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway.
• An assault was reported Friday in the 2300 block of Meadowhill Lane. Reports say the victim was hit in the head with a baseball bat and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
• A dog was reported stolen Friday from the 8900 block of Aubrey Road. The dog was recovered.
• A Kia Soul sustained vandalism damage Friday when it was struck with a baseball bat at Five Star, 3850 New Hartford Road.
Vehicle accidents
• A car driven by Jeannine Powell, 60, of Whitesville left the road and struck a tree at 10:36 a.m. Sunday on Kentucky 54. Reports say Powell was transported to OHRH, where she was listed Monday in good condition.
Kentucky State Police
• Maros A. Juarez, 29, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Shari L. Harbison, 47, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
