The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin K. Henning, 18, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary.
• Kevin L. Kassinger, 41, of the 3400 block of Millers Fall Circle was charged Tuesday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Jerykah S. McGehee, 23, of the 800 block of Oglesby Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1600 block of East 17th Street.
• Merchandise worth $661 was reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Benttree Drive.
• An assault was reported Sunday after the victim told police he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Detectives have not confirmed the location or other details of the incident.
• Jewelry and a Bluetooth speaker worth $725 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of West Second Street.
• Power tools worth $150 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 600 block of Leitchfield Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Johnny L. Vanover II, 46, of Reed was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
