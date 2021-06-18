The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Benjamin A. Canary, 34, of 1100 block of West Second Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James Wilhoite, 58, of the 2800 block of Kentucky 554 was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Nechelle Day, 26, of Madison, Tennessee, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• James R. Dunn, 38, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary.
• Brandon C. Truss, 38, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Tony L. Vansickle, 44, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Merchandise worth $764 was reported stolen Wednesday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• Antique dollars, hand tools, a router and documents of undetermined value were reported stolen Wednesday from a rental storage facility in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A PlayStation 2, XBox games and a backpack worth $210 were reported stolen Wednesday from a room at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• Cash, a Bluetooth speaker, shoes and a smartwatch worth $709 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 500 block of West 11th Street.
• Three electric motorcycles worth $2,757 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a garage in the 3800 block of Raintree Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Crystal L. Jones, 36, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when it was scratched and written on with a sharp object Wednesday in the 2300 block of Blossom Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.