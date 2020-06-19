The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose A. Reico Jr., 26, of the 5900 block of Central Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• John T. Beam, 21, of the 2500 block of Carryback Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Charlie Britt, 21, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James D. Kessenger, 29, of the 1400 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• David L. Simmons, 51, of the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged June 12 with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Kentucky State Police
• Kimberly B. Lane, 23, of the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
