The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert W. Norris, 32, of the 500 block of Crabtree Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Haley J. Rice, 19, of the 700 block of Clay Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• William H. Thomson, 26, of the 4700 block of Hunters Ridge was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Samuel K. Gordon, 34, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Tequerious M. Miller, 30, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Prescription drugs and cologne worth $60 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 800 block of Wing Avenue.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Thursday from a parking lot in the 5000 block of Frederica Street.
• A scooter worth $650 was reported stolen Thursday from the 700 block of Walnut Park Drive.
• A mailed package containing a bathing suit worth $18 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Sutherland Road.
