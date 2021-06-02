The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin D. Roe, 29, of the 600 block of Time Drive was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with third-degree assault.
• A wallet, $3,000 in cash, clothing, a backpack, a laptop computer and credit and debit cards worth a total of $6,175 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of West Veterans Boulevard.
• A Playstation 4, a laptop computer and cash worth $620 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
• A scooter worth $1,100 was reported stolen while parked in the 3900 block of Brentwood Drive.
• A rape was reported Friday on Elm Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• Cash, jewelry and two portable TV/DVD players worth $1,200 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• Tools worth $420 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2000 block of West Seventh Street.
• Four shotguns, two rifles, a sword and a knife collection worth $5,200 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2300 block of Old Henderson Road.
• Cash in the amount of $1,200 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Byron C. Anderson, 19, of the 900 block of Charles Scott Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jamar N. Jackson, 29, of the 600 block of Highland Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
• Shawna J. Lewellen, 45, of Henderson was charged Monday with theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Marcus A. Matthews, 37, of Henderson was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A window sustained vandalism damage when it was broken with a trash toter Monday in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
• Tools and other items worth $300 were reported stolen Saturday from Rural King Supply, 801 Commerce Drive.
• A wallet was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 6900 block of Millers Mill Road.
