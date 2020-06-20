The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ann N. Johnson, 34, of Maceo was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• A scooter worth $600 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2900 block of Dixiana Court.
• A purse, two wallets and cash worth $400 were reported stolen Thursday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A scooter worth $780 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3000 block of Wandering Lane.
• A computer, monitor and DVD player worth $820 were reported stolen Thursday from Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1301 Pearl St.
• A laptop computer, jewelry and a silver dollar worth $350 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1100 block of West 12th Street.
• A Suzuki motorcycle worth $2,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1800 block of Frederica Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Hall Street.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Wednesday from Towne Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St.
Vehicle accidents
• A car driven by Ruby L. Browder, 71, of Cloverport, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Kentucky 54. Browder was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for examination after complaining of chest pains.
• A scooter driven by Charlie J. Britt III, 21 of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive slid on the roadway, ejecting Britt at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday on East 18t Street near Moseley Street. Britt was transported to OHRH for treatment of abrasions.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher J. Semian, 47, of the 3800 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when three of its tires were slashed Thursday in the 2400 block of Strawbridge Place.
•Diamond earrings were stolen from a mailed package Thursday in the 7100 block of Joseph Court.
Kentucky State Police
• Joshua L. Brown, 37, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with driving under the influence first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Aaron J. Foerster, 24, of Tell City, Indiana was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
