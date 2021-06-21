The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alisha M. Calloway, 29, of the 1200 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy B. Jarvis, 21, of the 1700 block of Lock Avenue was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Jewell D. McElvain, 22, of the 800 block of James Garrard Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Derreck T. Robertson, 35, of the 1400 block of Sutter Loop was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (anabolic steroid).
• Jacob L. Terrell, 18, of Elizabethtown was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Dewey Wilson, 44, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Matthew D. Whitaker, 26, of the 5400 block of Hiahleah Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), first-degree wanton endangerment, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Kentucky State Police
• Brett D. Oost, 54, of the 4000 block of Little Bluestem Drive, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and third-degree criminal mischief.
