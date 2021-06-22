The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Logan T. Boatman, 30, of the 1500 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Angel Tomas Cruz Garcia, 28, of the 7000 block of Curdsville Delaware Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• A handgun, a laptop, cash, three watches and a passport worth $770 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of West Ninth Street.
• A motor vehicle sticker worth $20 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
• A pair of brass knuckles worth $20 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2900 block of Yale Place.
• A Chevrolet Equinox worth $12,000 was reported stolen June 15 while parked on West 12th Street. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at St. Pius Catholic Church, 3418 Kentucky 144.
• A Jeep Patriot was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 400 block of Reid Road. The vehicle was recovered.
• A trailer was reported stolen Saturday from the 2500 block of Kentucky 140 East.
Kentucky State Police
• Mark A. Embry, 40, of Sacramento was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal mischief.
