The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Decoriyan K. Green, 18, of the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Candy J. Cuzzort, 42, of the 5100 block of Kentucky 56 was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tanner B. Hawkins, 24, of the 700 block of Burdette Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Robert B. Sloan, 29, of Hawesville was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Joseph A. Wells, 26, homeless was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• Allen W. Aynes, 33, of the 100 block of Sycamore Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry W. Bell, 56, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Juan Perez-Santizo, 22, of the 1200 block of Girvin Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A Nissan Pathfinder sustained $2,500 in vandalism damage June 16 while parked at at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 West Second St.
• A Toyota Camry worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3800 block of Raintree Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle was broken into Monday in the 4800 block of Canary Road. Nothing was taken. In a second incident, change was reported stolen from a vehicle also parked in the 4800 block of Canary Road.
• Various items were stolen from several vehicles Monday in the 4800, 4900 and 5000 blocks of Meadowlark Lane. The items stolen include a handgun, a knife, ammunition and a flashlight.
• A vehicle was broken into Monday in the 4800 block of West Fifth Street Road.
• A vehicle broken down in the 1200 block of U.S. 60 was reported broken into Monday. Undisclosed items were taken, and the vehicle sustained damage when its windows were broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.