The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ronnie S. Cronin, 63, of the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Paul M. Chanley, 37, of Louisville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Nathaniel Greene, 44, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• James Richard Ard, 31, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Camping equipment worth $550 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court.
• A bicycle worth $40 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 800 block of Time Drive.
• A Chesapeake Bay retriever worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 800 block of East 15th Street.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 12.
• A scooter worth $1,250 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2500 block of West Eighth Street.
• Hand tools and power tools worth $850 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Fleetwood Drive.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street.
• A Nissan Titan worth $2,300 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1300 block of East Sixth Street.
• A wallet with debit and credit cards was reported stolen Monday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lawrence D. Dowell, 45, of the 200 block of Keystone Drive was charged Sunday with shoplifting over $500 but under $10,000.
• Ricardo Machucho Pio, 30, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and no operators moped license.
• An unspecified of amount of cash was taken on Sunday during a burglary in the 5000 block of Millers Mill Road.
• Layton C. Turner, 21, of the 2600 block of Circle Drive was charged Monday with first-degree robbery.
• Tyrus Acton, 21 of the 2900 block of Baybrook Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence, trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds, and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (codeine).
• A mailed package containing a virtual reality headset worth $528 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 7200 block of Knottsville-Mt. Zion Road.
• A mailbox was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 5700 block of Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.