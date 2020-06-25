The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Benjamin D. Shepherd, 35, of the 1400 block of Wing Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified, more than 10 dosage units).
• A scooter worth $1,059 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1000 block of Carter Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mark E. Redfern, 41, of Lewisport was charged Tuesday with first-degree stalking, first-degree rape, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Norma K. Clark, 54, of the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• D’Clarence R. Ramsey, 38, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
• Marcus E. Harris, 37, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with first-degree stalking.
• A bushhog was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 8900 block of Hobbs Road.
• Cleaning products and a broken television were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a trailer in the 12000 block of U.S. 431.
