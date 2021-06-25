The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kimberly A. Alexander, 54, of the 1500 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A motorcycle license plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A Honda Accord worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tools worth $350 were reported stolen Wednesday from a rental storage unit in the 4200 block of Benttree Drive.
• Several items were moved out of a garage, and a vehicle was broken into Wednesday in the 10300 block of Campground Road. Nothing was reported stolen.
