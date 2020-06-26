The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joyce T. Wandahsega, 40, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Terry L. Johnson, 59, of the 1100 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James O. Sutherlin, 46, of the 2000 block of East Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• One hundred CDs worth $550 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard.
• A handgun and cash worth $800 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Orchard Street.
• A Mazda Miata worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 2400 block of Friendship Drive.
• A handgun and cash worth $310 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of East 15th Street.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $3,500 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.
• A handgun worth $400 was stolen and a pickup truck sustained $200 in vandalism damage Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of Fairway Drive.
• A scooter worth $2,300 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road.
• A cash register drawer containing $500 was reported stolen Thursday from Jumpin Jacks, 715 W. Parrish Ave.
• A GMC light truck and a smartphone worth $2,100 were reported stolen Thursday from the 1800 block of West Seventh Street.
• Nothing was taken during a Thursday burglary at River City Pawn, 525 E. Ninth St.
• A purse, two wallets, cash and a handgun worth $800 were reported stolen Wednesday from an office building and vehicle at the 2200 block of Frederica Street.
