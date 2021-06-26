The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Caleb L. Brown-Hall, 24, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Kaitlyn J. Kuykendall,24, of Philpot, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Winston T. Smith, 26, of the 800 block of East Fifth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A rape was reported Thursday on Cravens Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A trailer worth $2,500 was reported stolen Thursday from Tristate Painting, 2601 Warehouse Road.
• A check for $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Road.
• A motorcycle license plate was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Aaron H. Lanham, 35, of the 2800 block of East Yellowstone was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Jonathon L. Willis, 25, of Maceo was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• An impact driver and batteries worth $299 were reported stolen Thursday from Rural King Supply, 801 Commerce Drive.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Thursday when paint was thrown on the vehicle in the 7200 block of Donald Avenue.
