The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Micheal S. Faulkenberg, 40, of the 500 block of Jessica Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Stephanie A. Phillips, 35, of the 2500 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Margaret E. Whitley, 48, address unknown, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Stanley E. Bedsole, 48, of Elberfeld, Indiana, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David W. Conder, 44, of the 500 block of Poindexter Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A computer tower worth $1,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 4100 block of Benttree Drive.
• A purse, cash, prescription drugs, debit and credit cards and identity cards worth $207 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of East Ninth Street.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Thursday at Smothers Park, 101 Veterans Blvd. The victims reported a stranger pointed a gun at them. No one was injured.
• A Ford Escape worth $4,500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive.
• A scooter worth $793 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 900 block of Jackson Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at Jimmie’s Liquor, 1101 W. Ninth St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cash, clothing and a passport were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 0-100 block of Stone Creek Park.
• An Apple Watch was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 10600 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
