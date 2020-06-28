The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan D. Allen, 26, of the 1100 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Nicholas A. Blair, 38, of Lewisport was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
• Geary L. Cooney Jr., 45, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Ashley R. Meadows, 35, of Georgetown was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shannon R. Thornton, 27, of the 900 block of Lisbon Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jesse White, 30, of Greenville was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Jacob Z. Wilkinson, 29, of the 1000 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with kidnapping of an adult, first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. The charges stem from an incident in Hancock County.
• A Chevrolet 1500 was reported stolen Thursday from Valeo, 2714 Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.