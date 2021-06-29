The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert D. Kessinger, 69, of the 2000 block of Graham Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brandon L. Cook, 22, homeless was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• Amy N. Swearer, 46, of Henderson was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremiah D. Rearden, 34, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Troy Lyons, 43, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane was charged Sunday with second-degree robbery.
• Joshua A. Cavender, 36, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyreesh C. Phelps, 22, address unknown, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jose Hidalgo Lopez, 34, of the 900 block of Cottage Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• A baseball glove, cleats, softball equipment and a bag worth $525 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of French Street.
• A motorcycle worth $3,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 600 block of Fargo Street.
• Cash and a handgun worth $909 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the First block of Maple Street.
• Firearms worth $400 were reported stolen Friday from an office building in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street.
• Computer monitors, light fixtures and a window air conditioner unit worth $1,620 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 400 block of East 16th Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plant was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 3000 block of Strawbridge Place.
• A car jack, power tools and a speaker worth $630 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of Circle Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Traverse sustained $7,500 in vandalism damage sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street. The vehicle license plate was stolen in the incident.
• An antique watch and a check for $3,000 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2900 block of Yale Place.
• A Ford Explorer sustained $800 in vandalism damage Saturday in the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Various items were reported stolen Sunday from a pickup truck driven in the 1600 block of Kelly Lane.
• A yard sustained vandalism damage when gasoline was poured on the lawn and set on fire sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning in the 2800 block of Glencrest Drive.
• Cash and collectible coins worth $1,960 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of East Sixth Street.
Kentucky State Police
• James B. Havener, 43, of the 4400 block of Yewells Landing West was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry and registered sex offender school restrictions.
