The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ashton Jewell, 20, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• A Lincoln Towncar worth $5,995 was reported stolen Friday from the 200 block of East Legion Boulevard.
• A scooter worth $899 was reported stolen Monday from the 3300 block of Frederica Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Monday from Risner and Associates Realty, 1010 Frederica St.
• Chrome wheels and tires worth $2,800 were reported stolen Monday from Champion Ford, 140 Southtown Blvd.
• Nothing was taken in a burglary that occurred between May 29 and June 1 at Angels Leigh Boutique, 1722 Sweeney St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James S. Dame, 55, of the
900 block of Eastwood Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Stacy M. Duke, 46, of the 2200 block of Ponder Place was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Ethan D. Jones, 30, of Utica was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and driving under the influence. Jones also faces out-of-county charges of second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property over $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.