The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Keishayla M. Aldridge, 25, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Angel Sifuentes, 27, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• An iPhone 11 worth $750 was reported stolen Tuesday from a bus terminal in the 400 block of Allen Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of Friendship Drive.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Saturday on Poindexter Street. The victim reported a stranger fired a gun at him. No injuries were reported.
• A coin dispenser sustained $8,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday at Ayer Laundry, 1741 Scherm Road.
• A handgun, magazines and ammunition, a wallet and credit cards worth $560 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Weikel Drive.
• A Rolex watch worth $5,700 was reported stolen Tuesday from Batteries Plus, 3525 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason L. Hidenrite, 45, of the 1600 block of Glenndale Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Three bow and arrow sets worth $550 were reported stolen Tuesday from a storage building in the 700 block of Sandra Lane.
• A house under construction in the 4900 block of Creek Valley Court was reported to have sustained vandalism damage Tuesday when wiring inside the home was cut.
