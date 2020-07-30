The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tristan Rogers, 18, of the 1200 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Zachary Scroggins, 35, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Gloria Sue Roberts, 39, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A handgun worth $106 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.
• A handgun worth $214 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Delray Street.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• Mail containing a Social Security card was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 800 block of Hathaway Street.
• A robbery was reported Wednesday at Fuel Express/Tobacco Barn 1428 W. Second St. Reports say a person attempted to steal donuts and punched the clerk when confronted.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 9:48 a.m. Saturday on Burlew Boulevard near New Hartford Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Irene F. Brumley, 79, of the 2900 block of Epworth Road and a pickup truck driven by James E. Estes, 54, of the 1800 block of Fawn Drive. Estes was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lana Haney, 50, of Russellville was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and persistent felony offender.
• Brendan L. Brown, 18, of Hawesville was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Monday from a church bus at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 7300 block of Old Masonville Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Kentucky 144.
• Cash in the amount of $500 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Windy Hollow Campgrounds, 5141 Windy Hollow Road.
