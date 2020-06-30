The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jontaya R. Buckner, 22, of the 2600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Francis Wilkins, 33, of the 2400 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Brandon Gaw, 27, of the 1200 block East Byers Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Chelsey Small-Basham, 21, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Sunday with third-degree assault.
• A Toyota Camry worth $14,000 was reported stolen during a Friday burglary at a garage in the 100 block of Martin Way. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
• A Ford Escape worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 1300 block of Carter Road.
• A laptop computer, a Bluetooth adapter, a diaper bag, a wallet, a wedding planner debit and credit cards and identity cards worth $1,050 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in a parking lot on Richbrooke Trace.
• A Ford Focus worth $2,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace.
• A Pontiac G6 worth $6,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1800 block of Triplett Street.
• Jewelry worth $10,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 900 block of McGill Street.
• A scooter worth $890 was reported stolen Saturday from Roosevelt House, 2929 Yale Place.
• A smart TV worth $100 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Bolivar Street.
• An Oldsmobile Aurora worth $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 700 block of Gunther Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Steele Drive.
• Cash, two wallets, a cell phone charger, a USB port, credit and debit cards, and identity cards worth $960 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in a garage in the 4100 block of Mason Woods Lane.
• A scooter worth $775 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1900 block of McCulloch Avenue.
• A rape was reported Saturday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dylan C. Morris, 28, of the 600 block of Maple Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Timothy W. Mattingly, 54, of Philpot was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• James M. Fulkerson 52, of Philpot was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A truck sustained damage when it was shot Saturday in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Drive. No one was in the truck and no one was injured.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Bark Cove.
• A Ford F-350 sustained vandalism damage when its ignition system was destroyed Friday at BFA Maintenance Shop, 1930 Ragu Drive.
• Hillbilly Convenience Store at 7540 Iceland Road sustained vandalism damage when the store’s front door was shattered Friday.
