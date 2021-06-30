The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Angela M. Walls, 48, homeless was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Jesse J. Gonzalez, 18, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Bryan D. Feldpausch, 41, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of identity.
• Damian D. Morrow, 49, of the 3600 block of Legacy Run was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A mailed package containing a computer server worth $3,780 was reported stolen Monday in the 3500 block of New Hartford Road.
• A scooter worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2700 block of West Fifth Street.
• A John Deere skid steer loader worth $14,000 was reported stolen Monday from Church Alive, 325 Carter Road.
• An occupied home was struck by gunfire at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Marianna Drive. No one was injured. The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.