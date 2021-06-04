The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua D. Clark, 42, of the 2600 block of East Victory Court was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Zaid Dominguez, 41, of Evansville was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and driving under the influence.
• Thomas S. Sparks, 31, of Centertown was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Jewelry worth $900 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.
• Nothing was taken in a May 27 burglary at a rental storage facility in the 599 block of East Ninth Street.
• Nothing was taken in two burglaries reported Monday at homes in the 300 block of Chip Shot Cove.
• Fifteen dimmer switches worth $929 were reported stolen Tuesday from Lowes, 415 Fulton Drive.
• A house sustained $5,000 in vandalism damage Wednesday in the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Epworth Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ramona Camplin, 52, of Greenville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Michael R. Liles, 34, of the 2300 block of North York Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 0-100 block of Booth Field Road.
• An attempted burglary was reported Wednesday at a home in the 2900 block of Norris Avenue.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when its windshield was busted Wednesday in the 700 block of Fulton Drive.
