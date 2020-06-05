The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Trevor D. Glover, 52, homeless, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Aaron S. Goatee, 40, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brendi Cruse, 23, of the 500 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cody D. Smathers, of the 4000 block of Park Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Brenden M. Davis, 29, of Tell City, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeison Figueroa Holquin, 29, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Bryant K. Clary, 32, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gavin M. Louden, 18, of the 10700 block of U.S. 60 West was charged Tuesday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Stephen M. Long, 35, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nathan A. Russellburg, 30, of Hartford was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A glass door was destroyed Wednesday at Valero, 7397 U.S. 60 West.
Kentucky State Police
• William E. Allen, 23, of the 4600 block of Town Square Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Dillon R. Lindsey, 21, of the 500 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, driving under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
