The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tyler W. Woosley, 24, of Hawesville was charged Friday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Daniel L. Crabtree, 26, of Calhoun, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dawn M. Parks, 50, of Calhoun was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Amanda M. Freels, 40, of the 1100 block of Carter Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nathan M. Payne, 43, of the 4000 block of Yates Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a minor, theft by unlawful taking over $500 (auto), first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
• A handgun worth $130 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,400 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Southtown Boulevard.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
• Lettering to subdivision names sustained $1,950 in vandalism damage Thursday at East Byers Avenue and Summer Walk.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of East 21st Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $35,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1800 block of Calhoun Street. The vehicle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Addison Lear, 19, of Philpot was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A wallet was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked at Push Lawn Care, 4547 Indian Creek Loop.
• A handgun was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Stonegate Drive.
• A laptop computer was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Boulder Lane. The laptop was recovered.
• A wallet was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Countryside Drive.
• A backpack and laptop computer were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3500 block of Becker Drive.
• A Ford Edge was reported stolen Thursday from the 4400 block of Hunters Trace.
• A wallet was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Hunters Trace.
• A Chevrolet pickup truck was reported stolen Thursday from the 1800 block of Calhoun Street.
• A backpack and earbuds worth $130 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 10200 block of Kentucky 54.
• A checkbook was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Woodlane Drive. The checkbook was recovered.
• A bicycle worth $1,200 was reported stolen Thursday from Horse Fork Creek Park, 3005 Fairview Drive.
• A robbery was reported Thursday on Kris Avenue near Lamplite Circle. The victim told deputies a white male wearing a hoodie stole his cellphone and cash.
Kentucky State Police
• Tony G. Copper, 43, of the 2200 block of Bittel Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
