The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jarrod K. Wade, 25, of Hawesville was charged Monday with first-degree burglary.
• Thomas A. Mason, 27, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Monday with possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• Corey, L. Lanham, 32, of Utica was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James D. Kessenger Jr., 30, of the 1100 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Xbox 360 worth $120 was reported stolen in a May 29 burglary at home in the 600 block of Plum Street.
• Jewelry worth $10,000 and $251 in cash was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Clay Street.
• A scooter worth $1,05 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1100 block of Frederica Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1100 of Fielden Avenue.
• An Xbox One worth $200 was reported stolen in Friday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of East 19th Street. The gaming system was recovered with damage.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $2,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1200 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 700 block of Stone Street.
• A Chevrolet Malibu worth $1,200 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2400 block of West Fifth Street.
• Nothing was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road.
• A PlayStation 4, a PlayStation 3, tools and a chainsaw worth $1,020 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 300 block of Monarch Avenue.
• A scooter worth $950 was reported stolen Sunday from the 600 block of West Ninth Street.
• Cash worth $1,800 and a key were reported stolen Sunday from Quality Inn, 3136 West Second St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A door sustained vandalism damage when it was kicked Sunday at El Rodeo, 2536 West Fourth St.
• A purse, sunglasses, gift cards and other items were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at the Owensboro Greenbelt, near the 3200 block of Steeplechase.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Veach Road.
• A door sustained vandalism damage when a rock was thrown Friday at Larry’s Little Giant, 5005 Graham Lane.
