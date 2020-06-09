The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marcus E. Aleaga, 39, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• An Xbox, controllers, a laptop computer and video games worth $420 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Clay Street.
• A bicycle worth $1,200 was reported stolen Friday from the 200 block of Frederica Street.
• Seven air conditioners worth $5,600 were reported stolen Friday from Sleep Inn, 51 Bon Harbor Hills.
• Cash worth $800 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Frederica Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at Discount Motors, 623 West Ninth St.
• A van worth $5,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 500 block of Salem Drive.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Sunday on Sycamore Street near West Seventh Street. The victim reported an acquaintance pointed a gun at her during an altercation.
• A duplex sustained $1,200 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 1200 block of Nassau Avenue.
• A smart phone, cash, car keys and a driver’s license worth $625 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the3200 block of Deer Trail.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:38 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Chuck Gray Court. They were a car driven by Vincente D. Rodler Lopez, 33, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court and a Van Driven by Lisa G. Mattingly, 58, of the 600 block of Glenn Court. Mattingly was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:37 p.m. Sunday on East Fourth Street near Leitchfield Road. They were an SUV driven by Eunice Cruz, 61, of Beaver Dam and a car driven by Robert L. Stutsman, 46, of Huntingurgh, Indiana. Stutsman’s passenger, Joni Goldman, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A car window was smashed Saturday in the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Danica M. Kleeman, 18, of Lewisport, left the road and struck a guardrail at 4:45 p.m. on June 2 in the 2000 block of U.S. 60. Kleeman and her passenger, Hannah F. McMahan, 20, were treated at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:47 p.m. on June 2 in the 1600 block of U.S, 60. They were a car driven by David Shively, 64, of the 2600 block of West Parrish Avenue and a car driven by Lauren C. McCarty, 31, of Whitesville. Shively and McCarty’s passenger, Tristen Connnelly, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.