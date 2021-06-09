The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael R. Danner, 25, homeless, was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Philip Erb, 38, of the 3000 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Danny D. Stewart, 36, homeless was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• Two Chromebooks worth $450 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Benttree Drive.
• A wallet containing $500 in cash was reported stolen Monday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• Computer equipment worth $7,000 was reported stolen Monday from a storage building in the 1000 block of Poindexter Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cindy L. Cline, 52, of the First block of River Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A car dolly was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 5700 block of Kentucky 144.
Kentucky State Police
• William J. Rao, 33, of the 7900 block of
Crooked Creek Road was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
