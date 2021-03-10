The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jordan K. Price, 25, homeless, was charged Monday with disarming a peace officer.
• Tools, tool sets and metal fencing worth $3,200 were reported stolen Monday from Lonnie Nave’s Service Co., 2021 Mill St.
• A smart phone worth $400 and prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1900 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Cash in the amount of $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of Oglesby Street.
• A handgun worth $470 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 900 block of Walnut Street.
• Cash and a chest worth $1,350 was reported stolen Monday from Asylum Tattoo, 505 E. 18th St.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked on East Fourth Street near Leitchfield Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:09 p.m. Friday on Tamarack Road near Buckland Square. They were a car driven by Yasmine Bukhari, 18, of the 700 block of Colorado Loop, and a car driven by Moises Martinez, 25, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive. Bukhari was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An electric meter was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 5700 block of Macedonia Road.
• A suspicious fire damaged a garage Monday in the 6300 block of U.S. 431. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
• A pickup truck sustained vandalism damage when the interior was sprayed with shaving cream Monday in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Jonathan P. Schultz, 25, of Centertown was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
