The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sarah K. Sweat, 40, of the 700 block of Jackson Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• A handgun and four rifles worth $700 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 900 block of Pepper Tree Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Virgil D. Lamb, 41, of Utica was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
