The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles K. Jackson, 28, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sandra J. Elliott, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brooklyn L. Jackson, 20, of the 4800 block of Kentucky 81 was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Clinton A. Baise, 34, of the 700 block of Stockton Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Daniel Henson, 21, of the 800 block of East 15th Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Russell Waid, 62, of Reynolds Station was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Scotty Fitzgerald, 32, of the 800 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Jesse R. Taylor, 31, of the 2300 block of Mayfair Drive was charged theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Christopher B. Eaves, 41, of the 2200 block of Count Turf Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eddie D. Helm, 64, of the 600 block of West Highland Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher S. Ranson, 46, of the 0-100 block of Church Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• An e-reader and case worth $175 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A mailed package containing a cell phone of undetermined value was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2000 block of West Sixth Street.
• A Nintendo Switch worth $300 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2000 block of West Sixth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Ford Escape was reported stolen Wednesday from Eagles convenience store, 3147 Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.