The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles K. Jackson, 38, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree stalking.
• Jacob B. Leach, 33, of the 1700 block of Farmview Drive was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James New, 55, of the 3900 block of Cross Creek Trail was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Carrie J. McCormick-Judd, 29, homeless was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Amanda L. Spencer, 40, of the 200 block of Wells Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Christina M. Wilson, 35, of the 900 block of Locust Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher Autrey, 29, of the 400 block of Jefferson Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• A backpack, a heart monitor, cash and credit cards worth $951 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.
• A jewelry display case sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Thursday at B&E Design, 315 Washington Ave.
• A bicycle worth $100 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3400 block of New Hartford Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:48 a.m. Thursday in Kentucky 54 near Highland Pointe Drive. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Jeffrey L. Torrence, 39, of the 1700 block of Epworth Lane and a van driven by Twanya D. Clark, 69, of the 3800 block of Kipling Drive. Clark was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Austin M. Fuqua, 32, of Richland, Mississippi, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal abuse (victim under age 12) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A report of shots fired was reported Thursday in the 1700 block of Farmview Drive. The victim told police he was on his way to work at 5:32 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle following him. Reports say the victim parked, and said a short time later, he saw two men approaching his vehicle from either side, one with a gun. The victim drove away and heard gunshots, before stopping at a dead end and fleeing into the woods. Shell casings were recovered, no injuries or damage were reported.
• A mailbox sustained vandalism damage Thursday in the 3600 block of Forward Pass.
• Two firearms were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 10900 block of U.S. 231.
• A moped was reported stolen Thursday from the 400 block of Reid Road.
• A door and windows sustained vandalism damage Thursday at a home in the 4400 block of West Fifth Street Road.
