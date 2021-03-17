The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew W. Gunn, 33, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly D. Goffinet, 38, of Boonville, Indiana, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Austin R. Rightmyer, 30, of the 1100 block of Gilbert Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason R. Wilkinson, 34, of Yankeetown, Indiana, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jerykah S. McGehee, 23, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery.
• Juwan A. Cotton, 24, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery.
• A pressure washer worth $100 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Poindexter Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:49 p.m. Monday on Carter Road near Unifirst Drive. They were a car driven by James T. Kimmel, 87, of 900 block of Hill Avenue and a pickup truck driven by Josh W. Phelps, 31, of the 3900 block of Bentreee Drive. Kimmel was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of a cut on the head and was listed Tuesday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriffs’ Department
• Construction equipment sustained vandalism damage when windows on the equipment were broken at Rusher Construction Co., 3357 Kentucky 54.
Kentucky State Police
• Trenton M. Farmer, 24, of the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
