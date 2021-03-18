The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sarah Embry, 21, of the 800 block of Jackson Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Raymond E. Cline, 48, of the 4500 block of Frederica Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Travis Johnson, 28, of the 2200 block of St. Mark Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
• April S. Pitman, 22, of the 1500 block of West Third Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A padlock was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 2700 block of West 10th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Linda L. Donahue, 33, of the 3900 block of Evergreen Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Mailed packages were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 6300 block of Brook Valley Trace.
