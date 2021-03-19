The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Donald E. Davenport, 64, of Hartford was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyla Bailey, 27, of Russell Springs was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A motorcycle worth $600 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2200 block of McConnell Avenue.
• A Buick Century containing a laptop and a handgun was reported stolen Wednesday from the 500 block of East Fifth Street. The vehicle was recovered, but the handgun and laptop were not.
Kentucky State Police
• Denver G. Maddox, 28, no address listed, was charged Thursday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
