The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clinton A. Baise, 35, of the 700 block of Stockton Drive was charged Thursday with theft of identity.
• Rebecca Burden, 26, of Fordsville was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Nissan Sentra worth $12,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1500 block of West Third Street.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from Buena Vista Baptist Church, 100 W. 23rd St.
