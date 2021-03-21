The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Raven N. Anderson, 40, homeless was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Amy M. Fink, 48, of Lewisport was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• Christopher S. French, 40, of the 2600 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
• Johnny F. Harrison, 45, of the 1000 block of West Crabtree Avenue was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Brian W. Ison, 41, of the 3800 block of Bentree Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Jeremy D. Matthis, 36, of the 2500 block of Seminole Place was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cindy K. Simmons, 38, of the 1600 block of Ohio Street was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• Raeton White, 22, of Central City was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Raul Lopez-Perez, 37, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph M. Crowe, 24, of the 100 block of West 20th Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bailey R. Richards, 23, no address listed was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Timothy L. Colbert, 38, of Fordsville was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• Joshua E. Creager, 28, of the 1300 block of West First Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Keely N. Creager, 32, of the 2100 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Phillip D. Erb, 38, of the 3000 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Tammy L. Underwood, 43, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Friday with theft of identity.
