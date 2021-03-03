The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marcus Dykes, 18, of the 2600 block of West Sixth Street was charged Monday with possession or viewing of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• Bobby O. Wright, 19, of the 1700 block of Burdette Court was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An iPhone worth $700 was reported stolen Feb. 26 from a home in the 400 block of Wing Avenue.
• A refrigerator and a clothes dryer worth $1,300 were reported stolen Feb. 26 from a home in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.
• An attempted robbery was reported Monday in the 2300 block of West Ninth Street. The victim reported three juveniles pointed a gun at him and demanded cash, but fled before taking anything. Reports say two of the juveniles were later apprehended.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A firearm was reported stolen Monday from River City Pawn, 1300 Carter Road.
