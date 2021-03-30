The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Andres Juan-Miguel, 19, of the 1800 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Dah Dah, 33, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash in the amount of $500 was reported stolen Saturday from Family Dollar Store, 1501 W. Second St.
• A Ford Explorer worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive.
• An assault was reported Saturday in the 900 block of Cedar Street. Reports say the victim reported by cut with glass by an acquaintance.
• A mailed package containing diapers worth $25 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen March 23 from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Salem Drive.
• A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of West Second Street.
• A mountain bike worth $600 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 300 block of Longfellow Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Crittenden Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Larry H. Miles, 57, of Utica, and a motorcycle driven by Eric Fulkerson, 39, of the 700 block of Crittenden Street. Fulkerson’s passenger, Dawn Fulkerson, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:03 p.m. Sunday on Kentucky 54 near Highland Pointe Drive. They were a car driven by Sarah N. Andriakos, 27, of Philpot, and a car driven by Brayson Powers, 22, of Lewisport. Brayson’s passenger, Summer Howard, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:57 p.m. March 24 on East Fourth Street near Breckenridge Street. They were a car driven by Phyllis Sutton, 19, of Newburgh, Indiana, and a car driven by Matthew H. Branham, 45, of the 800 block of Turtle Creek. Sutton was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David Velazquez, 33, of the 6400 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Several catalytic converters were reported stolen Sunday from vehicles at Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Kentucky 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.