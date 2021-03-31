The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eleshia M. Heifner, 36, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy Biever, 37, of the 700 block of Cottage Drive was charged Monday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 1200 block of Moreland Avenue.
• Cigarettes and $50 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at KY Konvenience, 944 Southtown Blvd.
• Gold bars, jewelry and computer equipment worth $11,200 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 4300 block of North Landsdowne.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dorothy M. Benson II, 57, of the 2800 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.