The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shawn T. Hamilton, 29, of the 3400 block of Professional Park Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence. The charge stems from a Jan. 14 incident where Hamilton’s vehicle collided with a vehicle at West Ninth Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard, injuring Hamilton’s passengers. Reports say Hamilton told officers he had taken meth and drank a pint of vodka prior to the collision.
• Ryan C. Green, 35, of the 600 block of Jackson Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000 and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Thursday on Haynes Avenue. The victim reported being sexually abused by an acquaintance.
• A rape was reported Wednesday on East 18th Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive.
• An undetermined amount of cash was reported stolen Thursday from Stonebridge Insurance, 810 Princeton Parkway.
• Merchandise worth $617 was reported stolen Thursday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
Kentucky State Police
• Jay D. Lee, 27, of Whitesville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.