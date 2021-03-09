The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Bluetooth speaker and a shotgun worth $1,050 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 500 block of East 24th Street.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Friday from Fairfield Inn, 800 Salem Drive.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• Mail containing a benefits card was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2700 block of West Fifth Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Gunther Avenue.
• Fish supplies and tools worth $840 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 900 block of East 20th Street.
• A Toyota Camry worth $4,000 was reported stolen Sunday while parked in the 1300 block of Frederica Street.
• A purse, three cellphones, cash, makeup, shoes and a can of Red Bull were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Malibu worth $1,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 300 block of Stockton Drive.
