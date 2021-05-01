The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Freddie C. Smith, 54, of Central City was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Michael L. Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of East 18th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A wallet and tools worth $750 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Da’Thian D. Bell, 2319 Wintergreen Loop was charged Thursday with trafficking in marijuana (over 8 ounces) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mark A. Embry, 39, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• William Hubble, 44, of Waynesburg, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
