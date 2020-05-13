The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Courtney N . Urich, 32, of
Boonville, Indiana, was charged
Monday with driving under the
influence and first-degree trafficking
in a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Savannah Lee, 19, of the 2000
block of Graham Lane East was
charged Monday with second-
degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree
fleeing/evading police
