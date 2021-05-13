The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kaila O. Powell, 18, of the 4600 block of Englewood Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Derek T. Fuqua, 51, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael S. Thomas, 34, of the 2100 block of West Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Jordan M. Payne, 31, of the 2000 block of Hall Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Krystal G. McLimore, 39, of the 0-100 block of Colonial Court was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Clarence E. Jones, 41, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of identity.
• Timothy M. Dean, 34, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua G. Webb, 21, of Utica was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A rape was reported Tuesday at a home on Hall Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• Painting equipment, paint and a portable radio worth $520 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of Carter Road.
• A scooter worth $1,271 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 1200 block of Triplett Street.
• Air conditioner parts worth $1,200 were reported stolen Tuesday from a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Ninth Street.
• A Toyota Corolla sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked in the 200 block of Twintree Court.
• Four reports of thefts from vehicles were reported Tuesday in the 4700 block of Sydney Lane. Items stolen include a handgun, a compound bow and arrows, prescription sunglasses, tools and more than $1,000 in cash.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joshua R. Reynolds, 44, of the 700 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A catalytic converter worth $350 was reported stolen Tuesday from a van parked at Cabaxis, Inc., 2400 Kentucky 81.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Browns Valley Trucking, 8561 U.S. 431.
Kentucky State Police
• Steven A. Case, 34, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with flagrant nonsupport and second-degree arson.
• Eric B. Markwell Sr., 38, of the 100 block of Fielden Avenue Tuesday with driving under the influence.
