The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• September Hicks, 23, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher M. Strauss, 45, of Hartford was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sarah Morris, 27, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Umpire equipment worth $907 was reported stolen from a rental storage facility in the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 400 block of East 24th Street.
• Cindy Lou Cline-Sheriff, 51, of the first block of River Road was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ashlie B. Ballard, 32, of the 2000 block of Asbury Place was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary.
• Ashlee R. Havener, 33, of Greenwood, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Christopher Leach, 27, of Utica was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.