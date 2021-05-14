The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Danny Stewart, 36, of the 400 block of Sutton Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cynthia R. Wallace, 42, of Fordsville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $9,655 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked at Towne Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St.
• A catalytic converter worth $800 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Pepper Tree Lane.
• A rape was reported Wednesday at a home on Cullen Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
