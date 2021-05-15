The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tamara E. Lee, 35, of the 3800 block of Jefferson Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• David P. Parrish Jr., 31, of the 3100 block of Ridgewood Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Diana R. Miranda-Adkins, 35, of the 500 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• A package was reported stolen Thursday from a mailbox in the 9600 block of Kentucky 456.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 8300 block of Windy Hollow Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Brandon P. Schmader, 37, of Eleanor, West Virginia, was charged Friday with driving under the influence
